Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck adds new stores

Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck has a few new stores for you to explore.

Spirit Halloween is back and will be open at the end of this month. Foxxy Lady Boutique is an accessories store owned by a couple from Taylor, North Dakota. There’s also a new store called CanniBody that sells bath and body products with CBD in them, and a new salon called Shear Bliss.

“You know, the community has been so great. They’ve been coming and shopping at all of the different stores. Our stores have seen huge sales increases in the last couple months and we just encourage the community to keep coming out and supporting all our stores,” said Mikaylah Auer, Marketing Director of Kirkwood Mall.

Auer says the mall also has a new self-pay market for shoppers to get snacks and drinks.

