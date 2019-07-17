Kirkwood Mall is home to numerous local businesses

The dynamic of Kirkwood mall is changing constantly — especially since they got a new general manager two and a half years ago.

One of the major changes is adding local businesses to the mix.

We talked with Kirkwood Mall General Manager Jennifer Wilson, who said it’s important to have local tenants to match our local economy along with the national tenant mix.

She said 36 percent of the stores at Kirkwood Mall are locally owned. That’s 27 out of 73 stores.

“We think it’s important to maintain a mix. There are customers in our market that want to shop the national brands, but they also want to support their locals. They want to be able to grab food from a national tenant but they also want to grab food from A & B Pizza for example,” said Wilson.

Wilson said her hope for the mall is to see it “full and fabulous” and instead of people shopping out of town or online, they can shop locally.



