Kirkwood Mall officially breaks ground on new Chick-fil-A

On Tuesday morning, Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck announced they have officially broken ground on the development of a new Chick-fil-A restaurant. The fast-food giant will be accompanied by fellow restaurants: Blaze Pizza and Five Guys.

The construction comes over a year after the mall’s initial announcement back in February of 2020.

The mall thanked the Bismarck Mandan Chamber for commemorating the occasion with them.

You will be able to see the beginning of the construction on 3rd Street just outside of the Kirkwood Mall.