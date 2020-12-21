Kirkwood Mall provides update on construction of Chick-fil-A

An update on plans for three restaurants in Bismarck including the city’s first Chick-fil-A.

In February, Kirkwood Mall announced the chicken chain would be constructed in the parking lot along Third Street, south of Caribou Coffee.

The mall’s marketing director says plans for the construction of Blaze Pizza and Five Guys have stalled, for now, but she says this spring, you should see lots of movement toward Chick-fil-A opening its doors.

“You’ll see some work happening along Third Street. We do have that Third Street entrance closed in preparation for their arrival so you will see a lot of things happening in the spring as far as construction goes getting that ready for them,” Mikalah Auer said.

She says once Kirkwood is done with their part of the construction, they will have a concrete opening date set to be announced in 2021.

