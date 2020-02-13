Kirkwood Mall redevelopment includes three new restaurants. Hint: Chick-fil-A is one of them.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The former Herberger’s location at Kirkwood Mall will be partially demolished to make way for a Chick-fil-A, Blaze Pizza and a second Five Guys burgers location.

CBL Properties, which manages the Kirkwood Mall, announced the development plans Thursday.

Starting this spring, Roughly 40,000 square feet of the old Herberger’s location will be torn down to make space for the new restaurants.

The remaining 52,000 square feet will be used for future projects, which will include the addition of new retail or alternative uses.

“We are thrilled to bring these in-demand dining options to the Bismarck community,” said Stephen Lebovitz, CBL Properties chief executive officer. “The addition of Blaze Pizza, Five Guys, and Chick-fil-A will complement the property’s existing mix [of stores] and further solidify Kirkwood’s strength in the market.”

Five Guys and Blaze Pizza will be built in the former Herberger’s parking lot facing South Third Street, adjacent to Scheels. Chick-fil-A will be located on the north side of the former Herberger’s parking lot facing South Third Street near I. Keating Furniture.

More detailed information and grand opening details will be shared as plans are finalized.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/13"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

K9 VALENTINE

Thumbnail for the video titled "K9 VALENTINE"

Firehouse caucus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Firehouse caucus"

Ken Keller

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ken Keller"

Century Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Hockey"

Mandan Economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Economy"

Sex Offenders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sex Offenders"

All in the Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "All in the Family"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12"

Teacher Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Mental Health"

Coal Worries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coal Worries"

CHI St Alexius Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI St Alexius Award"

Community Rocks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Rocks"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12"

Wednesday Forecast: Arctic air takes over with strong wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Arctic air takes over with strong wind"

Top Volunteers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Volunteers"

High School Basketball 2.11.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 2.11.20"

High School Hockey 2.11.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 2.11.20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge