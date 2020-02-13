Kirkwood Mall redevelopment includes three new restaurants. Hint: Chick-fil-A is one of them.

The former Herberger’s location at Kirkwood Mall will be partially demolished to make way for a Chick-fil-A, Blaze Pizza and a second Five Guys burgers location.

CBL Properties, which manages the Kirkwood Mall, announced the development plans Thursday.

Starting this spring, Roughly 40,000 square feet of the old Herberger’s location will be torn down to make space for the new restaurants.

The remaining 52,000 square feet will be used for future projects, which will include the addition of new retail or alternative uses.

“We are thrilled to bring these in-demand dining options to the Bismarck community,” said Stephen Lebovitz, CBL Properties chief executive officer. “The addition of Blaze Pizza, Five Guys, and Chick-fil-A will complement the property’s existing mix [of stores] and further solidify Kirkwood’s strength in the market.”

Five Guys and Blaze Pizza will be built in the former Herberger’s parking lot facing South Third Street, adjacent to Scheels. Chick-fil-A will be located on the north side of the former Herberger’s parking lot facing South Third Street near I. Keating Furniture.

More detailed information and grand opening details will be shared as plans are finalized.