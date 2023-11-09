BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A fire started by a kitchen appliance caused residents of a trailer home to evacuate early this morning in Bismarck.

According to the Bismarck Fire Department, they responded to the incident around 7:54 a.m. at the 1100 block of University Drive in Bismarck. First responders spoke with the home owners who stated that everyone was safe and that the fire was in the kitchen on the stovetop.

When firefighters entered the building, they found a small amount of fire involving a kitchen appliance on the stovetop, and the wall above the stove. Firefighters were able to put out the fire with a handheld extinguisher.

Firefighters identified the appliance as an electric griddle.

No injuries were reported to the building occupants or firefighters.

Fire damage was contained to the area of origin and the occupants of the home have been temporarily displaced until fire damage to a kitchen wall can be repaired. The cause of the fire was reportedly accidental.