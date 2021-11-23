Kitchen grease fire damages Minot duplex

A grease fire in the kitchen is to blame for a fire that damaged a duplex in northwest Minot Monday evening.

Around 6:00 p.m., fire crews were called to 435 2nd Avenue Northwest following reports of fire and smoke.

Firefighters were able to quickly locate and extinguish the blaze within minutes of arriving.

No one was injured in the fire.

Fire officials remind the public that 50 percent of all residential fires are cooking fires.

They also advise that water is not the best way to extinguish a grease fire — covering the flame with a lid or using baking soda to smother the fire are far better options.

Fire officials also recommend keeping a fire extinguisher in the home.

Also, of course, dial 9-1-1 when experiencing a fire in the home.