Kitty City gives tours of animal sanctuary

A sanctuary for rescued pets opened its farm for tours Saturday to raise money for their care.

Kitty City in Mandan, which cares for close to 100 rescued or disabled animals, gave train rides throughout the farm to show visitors the animals.

The nonprofit cares for more than just cats — it has a blind pig named Wanda, horses, ducks, chickens, goats and more. There were also vendors, a bake sale and four cats available to adopt.

“We just want to bring a lot of focus to the community that there are many many cats that need help and it is a big problem,” volunteer Jodi Butz said. “So spay and neuter is a huge thing, and chip your cats, try to keep them inside.”

The event today cost five dollars to attend, and those working said they’re always looking for volunteers.