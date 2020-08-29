Kitty City gives tours of animal sanctuary

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A sanctuary for rescued pets opened its farm for tours Saturday to raise money for their care.

Kitty City in Mandan, which cares for close to 100 rescued or disabled animals, gave train rides throughout the farm to show visitors the animals.

The nonprofit cares for more than just cats — it has a blind pig named Wanda, horses, ducks, chickens, goats and more. There were also vendors, a bake sale and four cats available to adopt.

“We just want to bring a lot of focus to the community that there are many many cats that need help and it is a big problem,” volunteer Jodi Butz said. “So spay and neuter is a huge thing, and chip your cats, try to keep them inside.”

The event today cost five dollars to attend, and those working said they’re always looking for volunteers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Class AAA & 9-Man Football

Class AA & Class A Football

Friday, August 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

YHF

Air-Cooled Performance

Watford City Urgent Care

Donate Life Fundraiser

India Clay Oven

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/28

Foster Care Money

Clear Sky Addition

Photographer Retiring

DOCR Director

Mailbox or Ballotbox

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/28

Drive Thru Flu Shots

Art Gallery

Ad Campaign

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/28

Prepare for a weekend temperature roller coaster

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss