MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — With the holidays comes gifts, and for some, this could mean adding a new pet to the family.

KX news spoke to the founder of Kitty City in Mandan, who urges us to think twice before adopting an animal.

As we know, adopting, an animal is not to be taken lightly. There are many things to consider, including your level of commitment.

“I like to say if you’re going to adopt a cat or kitten, or any animal for that matter, I always say test your commitment level. What I mean by that is before you adopt, ask yourself how committed are you? Do you want to be committed, and can you be? So, for instance, you know if you were going to move, divorce or there’s a death in the family, are you prepared to keep this animal or make arrangements for it? Do you have a friend, a family member, coworker that can take it in the event that you can’t take care of it, and you need to rehome it?” asked Alison Smith, founder of Kitty City.

Alison Smith continues, “The problem that I feel that we’re all experiencing is that we’re just getting overloaded. Most of those I get calls are people wanting to surrender their animal. Now, part of the commitment when you adopt an animal is that if you need to rehome for whatever reason. It’s your responsibility, it’s your commitment that you made to do this. It’s easy to call a rescue and say, ‘Hey! Can you take it?’ But this is a lot of work for us, and it’s not fair for the animal.”

Many animals are left abandoned or dumped by their owners. Smith states this is becoming a huge problem. Abandoned animals can become prey, get hit by cars, develop diseases and die due to not being raised for outdoor living. They can also become victims themselves. This is the case for Finzi the cat.

“There’s a person not on this property, but in a neighboring property that has shot animals before. Shot and killed animals. So, when Finzi wandered on to his neighboring property, little Finzi was shot. His nose is completely gone and part of his jaw. When you look at his injuries, his face had been shot off,” said Smith.

She hopes that owners will remember Finzi, and his story can be used as a cautionary one. She hopes pet owners will take adoption seriously.

Kitty City has many disabled and FIV positive cats that live there as a permanent resident. Finzi and one of his friends will make the move to the Kitty City sanctuary very soon. Finzi is currently doing well and continues to heal.