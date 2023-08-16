MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’ve shopped for groceries lately, you know prices have gone up.

And that’s also true for pet food.

“I don’t want to speak for everyone else but through the grapevine and visiting with other shelters everybody is full. Everybody is past capacity,” said Alison Smith, the executive director of Kitty City.

It’s no secret shelters are facing problems with the high population of animals needing homes. Now, inflation is causing a problem for pet owners as prices rise for pet food.

“The one bad thing or it’s just a reality people who are on assistance. That usually doesn’t cover pet food,” said Smith.

In a recent study, pet food has gone up more than 9% over the last two years.

Kitty City in Mandan wants to help those who are going through hard times. To help, the shelter is setting up pet pantries across Bismarck and Mandan.

“We want this to be short-term for anybody suffering whether it be a death in the family, an illness, a fire whatever the case,” said Smith.

One volunteer has been helping out by bagging food to take to the pantries.

“I volunteer for Kitty City because I truly believe in their mission, which is to save disabled and FIV-positive cats. Through that, I’ve been exposed to a lot of opportunities, bagging food for the pantry is one of them,” said Laura Schmidt-Dockter who volunteers at Kitty City.

Those with Kitty City want to educate people on the lifetime responsibility people take on when adopting a pet. And that the pet pantries are not a permanent fix.

“We want to stress that we want people to be responsible. We don’t want this to be used for people who are trying to rescue animals or feeding feral colonies, not that they aren’t important,” said Smith. “If we can help this animal for a set period of time by helping its family feed it who are going through a hard time and they can keep their animal that they want and do love that’s a win-win. For us and for the shelters.”

According to Kitty City, the main goal is to get people back on their feet when they are struggling financially so they can keep loving and caring for their furry family members.

Kitty City currently has three pet pantries. Two are in Bismarck the other is in Mandan.

Each pantry is filled daily and has a daily food limit, so that as many people as possible can utilize the service.