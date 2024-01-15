BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week, many families gathered at the Bismarck Veteran’s Memorial Public library to ring in the new year with a special musical guest.

As part of the library’s New Year Move and Sing Event, entertainer Kittyko (otherwise known as Kris Kitko) brought songs, dancing, and puppet shows to those who gathered at the building’s Children’s area. Kitko says that events like these are important for children and their development.

“There’s all kinds of studies about how music helps children develop,” she states. “In every aspect, all over in their brains — language, math, science, and all that. But also, culturally, we’ve gotten to this place where people are voted off, and it’s very hard to share music with each other in communities. This is a place where you can come and do your thing, and not get voted off.”

The Bismarck Veterans’ Memorial Public Library’s next event for children is their Lego Club — in which children ages ten and up can meet at the building to build with LEGO bricks. The event will take place at 3:30 on Thursday January 25th — and Junior Makers from ages five to nine are also welcome with a caregiver. To learn more about upcoming events, visit the library’s website here.