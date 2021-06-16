Kittyko performs on the Lawn at the former Governors’ Mansion

Children in Bismarck are bringing the beach to the former Governors’ Mansion back lawn using their imaginations.

The State Historical Society is providing the opportunity for kids to let loose and have some fun.

Musician Kris Kitko, better known by her stage name Kittyko, is teaching kids how to dance and sing while learning about beach and sea life.

The idea is for children to have just as much fun as if they were actually on a beach using items such as water sprinklers and balloons.

“I liked running through the sprinklers and the songs,” said Hannah Berrett.

“I’ve been playing songs for children for decades now, and there’s just nothing like it to play music, to see their face light up and to see the music and them move around,” said Kris Kitko.



Kittyko plans to have more musical opportunities for kids to learn this summer.