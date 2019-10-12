Kiwanis Annual Pancake Day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A fundraising event this morning served hot, unlimited pancakes to the community.

Kiwanis International of Minot held their sixtieth annual pancake day today serving unlimited pancakes for only six dollars a person. All proceeds from the event are donated to local youth events around the community– such as boy and girl scouts, non-profits, and even the Minot High Prom after party. Susan Ness, president of Kiwanis Club, says the beauty of it all is that they’re building a better future for the kids..

Susan Ness, President of Kiwanis Club, says “I think the beautiful thing about it is, it’s not a real high recognition thing it’s just all the money we give is kind of behind the scenes, but in the end when we help kids.. kids are the future of our community and ultimately it’s better for everybody.”

Ness says they will continue serving and giving back to the community in any way.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteUpdate (Supersized!)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteUpdate (Supersized!)"

Snow and Homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow and Homes"

Mall Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mall Open"

_Century Football_

Thumbnail for the video titled "_Century Football_"

HS Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Soccer"

Friday, October 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, October 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

K9

Thumbnail for the video titled "K9"

Nothing like a ride in a sports car in the middle of a blizzard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nothing like a ride in a sports car in the middle of a blizzard"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/11"

Snow Continues For Most Of The Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Continues For Most Of The Day"

Bullying

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bullying"

Century vs Legacy Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs Legacy Volleyball"

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Volleyball"

Vaping Products

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaping Products"

Not Usual Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Not Usual Weather"

Thursday, October 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, October 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Class A Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Legacy"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge