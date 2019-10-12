Kiwanis Annual Pancake Day

A fundraising event this morning served hot, unlimited pancakes to the community.

Kiwanis International of Minot held their sixtieth annual pancake day today serving unlimited pancakes for only six dollars a person. All proceeds from the event are donated to local youth events around the community– such as boy and girl scouts, non-profits, and even the Minot High Prom after party. Susan Ness, president of Kiwanis Club, says the beauty of it all is that they’re building a better future for the kids..

Susan Ness, President of Kiwanis Club, says “I think the beautiful thing about it is, it’s not a real high recognition thing it’s just all the money we give is kind of behind the scenes, but in the end when we help kids.. kids are the future of our community and ultimately it’s better for everybody.”

Ness says they will continue serving and giving back to the community in any way.