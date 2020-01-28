Kiwanis Club helps out DVCC

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One social club is doing their part to give back to people affected by domestic violence.

Tuesday at their weekly meeting, the Kiwanis Club packed backpacks for children who are affected by domestic violence.

Over 20 bags were packed with everything from coloring books to hygiene products, all of which will go right to the Domestic Violence Crisis Center. One person from the center said it’s important to make sure that kids feel safe because it affects them as well.

“Kids are very aware of what’s going on and so when they are coming into the shelter we want to make sure that they have resources available to them. We have children’s programming and a therapist available. So when Carla called and said we wanted to do something, we were really excited to hear that,” said Jill McDonald, executive director of DVCC.

The center said they are always looking for donations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

