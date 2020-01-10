Knock off car seats are becoming a problem

Everyone loves a great deal when shopping, but when it comes to your child’s safety — are a few extra bucks worth it?

As parents are looking to third-party sellers like Amazon and eBay to buy car seats for their children, sometimes they aren’t what they appear to be.

Popular brand name safety equipment is popping up online and at half the cost, but aren’t meeting basic standards set by U.S. regulators. We spoke to one expert to see how you can spot a fake and protect your precious cargo.

“Some of the things you can look for when you receive the item is does it have the warning labels on it? Does it have a manufacturer date? Does it have a serial number on it? One of the other things is if they even change the labels to English, a lot of times things are misspelled and the language is different than ours,” said Bobbi Dickinson, Minot’s First District Health Unit.

Dickinson said you can purchase some items off of third-party sites if they are authorized. For more tips and things to look for CLICK HERE.