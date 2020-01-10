Knock off car seats are becoming a problem

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Everyone loves a great deal when shopping, but when it comes to your child’s safety — are a few extra bucks worth it?

As parents are looking to third-party sellers like Amazon and eBay to buy car seats for their children, sometimes they aren’t what they appear to be.

Popular brand name safety equipment is popping up online and at half the cost, but aren’t meeting basic standards set by U.S. regulators. We spoke to one expert to see how you can spot a fake and protect your precious cargo.

“Some of the things you can look for when you receive the item is does it have the warning labels on it? Does it have a manufacturer date? Does it have a serial number on it? One of the other things is if they even change the labels to English, a lot of times things are misspelled and the language is different than ours,” said Bobbi Dickinson, Minot’s First District Health Unit.

Dickinson said you can purchase some items off of third-party sites if they are authorized. For more tips and things to look for CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Wilkinson Boxing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilkinson Boxing"

Trying to Box

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trying to Box"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/10"

Low Wind Chills Last All Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Wind Chills Last All Day"

FURRY FRIDAY

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY"

All Saints Soup Kitchen

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Saints Soup Kitchen"

High School Wrestling - Jan. 9

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Wrestling - Jan. 9"

Fire Follow-Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Follow-Up"

Nate Humann

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nate Humann"

Legacy Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Wrestling"

Dickinson HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson HS Bball"

Thursday, January 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Construction"

Hwy 85 Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hwy 85 Crash"

New Town Bypass

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Bypass"

Watford City Surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Surge"

Justin Weiss

Thumbnail for the video titled "Justin Weiss"

Heating Assistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heating Assistance"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge