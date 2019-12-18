Live Now
WATCH NOW: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Know your holiday return policy ahead of time

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Holiday shopping can be hectic and that’s not even considering all the returns you’ll probably have to make. It’s a good thing many shops and retailers return policies are extended to make the process a little easier.

To make your holiday shopping a little easier, we’ve put together a list of the holiday return policies at some of your favorite retailers. 

Best Buy: Most products purchased between Oct. 28 and Dec. 28 can be returned through Jan. 12, 2019. This excludes cell phones, devices that can be activated and AppleCare monthly plans.

Apple: The Apple Store offers a 14-day return policy on any item sold — online and retail. For the holidays, they have expanded this window. There’s no fee to return a hardware gift, even if it’s been opened, but Apple does ask that you include all cords, adapters, manuals, and the like in the original packaging.

Amazon: During the holiday’s items shipped by Amazon between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 of this year may be returned until Jan. 31, 2020, for a full refund. 

Target: For Target-owned brands, there is a generous one-year return window. For other products, they give a 90-day return window, so long as the products are in new condition. Add on an additional 30 days if you made the purchase with your RedCard.

AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Walmart: Most items can be returned within either 14, 30 or 90 days of purchase, depending on the item. For the holidays, items purchased through Dec. 25, 2019, that are included in the 14-day window can be returned until Jan. 10, 2020, and items in the 30-day return window can be returned until Jan. 25, 2020. 

TJ Maxx: For the holidays, the normal 30-day window is extended. Anything purchased through Dec. 24, 2019, can be returned until Jan. 25, 2020. The regular return policy applies to any purchases made starting Dec. 26, 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18"

Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18"

Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth"

Extra Patrol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Extra Patrol"

Boys HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball"

Carolyn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carolyn"

Snow Removal Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal Budget"

Ice Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Issues"

Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast wTom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast wTom Schrader"

Impeachment Rally Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impeachment Rally Minot"

Embroidery Caskets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Embroidery Caskets"

Optimist Club

Thumbnail for the video titled "Optimist Club"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/17"

First Western Bank & Trust Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Western Bank & Trust Interview"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/17"

Tuesday: Cooler Highs With A Big Warm-Up To Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday: Cooler Highs With A Big Warm-Up To Come"

Post Office Busiest Time of Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Post Office Busiest Time of Year"

New Salem-Almont vs Wilton-Wing

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem-Almont vs Wilton-Wing"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge