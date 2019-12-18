Know your holiday return policy ahead of time

Holiday shopping can be hectic and that’s not even considering all the returns you’ll probably have to make. It’s a good thing many shops and retailers return policies are extended to make the process a little easier.

To make your holiday shopping a little easier, we’ve put together a list of the holiday return policies at some of your favorite retailers.

Best Buy: Most products purchased between Oct. 28 and Dec. 28 can be returned through Jan. 12, 2019. This excludes cell phones, devices that can be activated and AppleCare monthly plans.

Apple: The Apple Store offers a 14-day return policy on any item sold — online and retail. For the holidays, they have expanded this window. There’s no fee to return a hardware gift, even if it’s been opened, but Apple does ask that you include all cords, adapters, manuals, and the like in the original packaging.

Amazon: During the holiday’s items shipped by Amazon between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 of this year may be returned until Jan. 31, 2020, for a full refund.

Target: For Target-owned brands, there is a generous one-year return window. For other products, they give a 90-day return window, so long as the products are in new condition. Add on an additional 30 days if you made the purchase with your RedCard.

Walmart: Most items can be returned within either 14, 30 or 90 days of purchase, depending on the item. For the holidays, items purchased through Dec. 25, 2019, that are included in the 14-day window can be returned until Jan. 10, 2020, and items in the 30-day return window can be returned until Jan. 25, 2020.

TJ Maxx: For the holidays, the normal 30-day window is extended. Anything purchased through Dec. 24, 2019, can be returned until Jan. 25, 2020. The regular return policy applies to any purchases made starting Dec. 26, 2019.