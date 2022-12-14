MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — As many people are gassing up their snowblowers, they may find that it’s either broken or it may break once it is used.

Small Engine Central LLC can service many things including chainsaws, lawnmowers, and snowblowers.

This time of year is when snowblowers are needed the most, especially with snow events like the one we are experiencing.

Owner and operator, Joe Turner says there are steps people should take before calling a repair shop.

“Crazy as it sounds, I always tell them to make sure they check the gas. If they do have just a simple socket set, I tell them to take the spark plug out, check the spark plug make sure the spark plug isn’t filed or anything like that, and just check the oil. Make sure it’s got good oil in it after that and then go from there,” said Joe Turner, the owner, and operator of Small Engine Central LLC.

Turner says people are usually requesting help once the storm hits, but he has had clients who get repairs done ahead of winter.

He says the amount of time it takes to fix each snowblower varies due to the availability of the parts needed to fix it.

Turner says if people have any questions or concerns with their snowblowers or any other small engine items, they can reach him at (208)-935-5338.