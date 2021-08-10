Knowles Jewelry back open after June 30 burglary

A hometown jewelry store is back to business as usual after being closed for nearly six weeks.

Knowles Jewelry was burglarized back on June 30th, losing a substantial amount of its inventory.

It took more than a month to get back to normal after having to repair the broken glass in the entry and the jewelry cases, as well as restoring what was stolen.

Knowles has been in business in Minot for 37 years and owner Jo Bahl says she is excited to open her doors to customers once again.

The two suspects seen in security footage were caught in Devils Lake and arrested a little more than a week after the burglary.

Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for the end of the month.

