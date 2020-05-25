Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Korean War Veteran awarded medals after nearly 70 years

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After nearly 70 years, a Korean War Veteran was awarded medals he had earned during his time in the Army. 

Emanuel Klein of Minot spent nine months in Korea.

He recently started going to the Disabled American Veterans office and the person working with Klein pulled up his service records and found that he never received the medals he should’ve been awarded. 

In March, he finally received three bronze stars — one for every battle he was in, and three other recognitions — a Rifle, Korean, and National Defense medals.

He also received a Purple Heart for being wounded during combat when he was shot by a sniper.

Klein shared with us a little bit about what it was like to be over there. 

“It was tough. I lost quite a few buddies. One of my best friends got shot right along side of me. Was lucky I didn’t get hit, but he was okay because when he got back home, he wrote to me and said he was okay,” Klein said.

He said he no longer has that letter, but that his daughter and son have his uniforms. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast on Memorial Day 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast on Memorial Day 2020"

Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 5-25-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 5-25-20"

Robert One Minute 5-25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-25"

Tips and Tricks: Make your own bubble bath!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks: Make your own bubble bath!"

Bismarck Graduates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Graduates"

Parents react to graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parents react to graduation"

Robert One Minute 5-24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-24"

State Lab Equipment Malfunction

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Lab Equipment Malfunction"

Bottineau Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bottineau Track"

Watford City Summer School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Summer School"

Minot Gated Community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Gated Community"

Barricaded Subject in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Barricaded Subject in Bismarck"

COVID-19 Case Report Update 5-24

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Case Report Update 5-24"

Spring golf championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring golf championship"

Bismarck Brewery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Brewery"

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 5-23-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 5-23-20"

Robert One Minute 5-23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-23"

XWA Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "XWA Airport"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge