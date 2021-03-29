Krabbenhoft named North Dakota’s top prison administrator

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has named a new top prison administrator.

Dave Krabbenhoft is the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s head of administration.

He has been serving as interim director since August when Leann Bertsch resigned to take a job in the private sector.

The state’s prison system has more than 1,500 inmates and more than 6,400 people on parole or probation. The agency has a two-year budget of $272 million and about 900 full-time employees.

Krabbenhoft has worked in state government since 1985 at various agencies. He will be paid $165,800 as the agency’s director.

