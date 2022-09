MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Kramer Automotive will be hosting their 16th annual Customer & Military Appreciation Event & Car Show on Saturday.

The event will be at the southeast Kramer Chevrolet parking lot.

The event will have food, a car show, and vendors.

Terri Woo with Kramer Automotive says this is a way to show their appreciation to the community, especially active veterans.

The event will go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.