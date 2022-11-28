MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Kramer Chevrolet’s 16th annual Military Appreciation Day was held this past fall and helped to raise over $30,000.

According to a news release, the checks were presented to each charity by Kramer Subaru and Kramer Chevrolet on Wednesday, November 23.

Three agencies received $10,000 each.

The North Dakota National Guard Emergency Relief Fund (ERF)

The North Dakota National Guard Emergency Relief Fund provides financial support in sudden and unforeseen emergency situations, such as natural disasters, accidents, illnesses, fire, or theft to more than 4,000 North Dakota National Guard members and their families.

The Western ND Honor Flight

The Western ND Honor Flight transports America’s veterans to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to those who have served and sacrificed for our county.

Disabled American Veteran’s Charity (DAV)

The Disabled America Veteran’s Charity (DAV) provides free, professional assistance to veterans and their families, these are things like benefits and services earned through military service and provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and other agencies of government. They also provide transportation and outreach services to Veterans.