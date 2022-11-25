MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Every year, Subaru of America dealers host their Share the Love Event in order to help give back to the communities around them. Since 2008, these events have run at retailers around the country from November 17 through January 3.

During this time period, whenever a new Subaru vehicle is purchased or leased at Kramer Subaru, the outlet will donate $250 to a charity of the customer’s choice — one of four national charities or the selected ‘Hometown Charity’ in their location. This year, Mandan’s location has selected the Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center as their Hometown Charity of choice.

The Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center helps to coordinate the investigation, treatment, and prosecution of child abuse cases with the help of professionals from multiple different fields while making sure the health and safety of the child always take top priority. Currently, they have three locations across North Dakota — one in Bismarck, one in Dickinson, and one in Watford City.

“Kramer Subaru believes in the mission of Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center, which is providing a safe, family-friendly environment that promotes health, and healing to traumatized children and their families,” says managing partner of Kramer Subaru Phil Alalouf in a press release. “It is important to Kramer Subaru to partner with a hometown charity to create a stronger impact in our community. This partnership is a way for our employees to get together outside the office and take part in something bigger than themselves.”

In addition to the ability to donate to the Children’s Advocacy Centers, those who purchase cars can instead have the $250 donation be made to the National Park Foundation, the ASPCA, Meals on Wheels, or Make-A-Wish. Even if the Hometown Charity is not selected for the large donation during the Share the Love event, Kramer Subaru will donate an extra $5 to Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center for every vehicle serviced.

To learn more about the Subaru Love Promise, visit Kramer Subaru at 700 Old Red Trail NorthWest in Mandan or call 701-663-9851. More information about Dakota Children’s Advocacy Centers is available on their website.