Kristi Reinke, a social studies teacher at Jim Hill Middle School in Minot, won North Dakota Teacher of the Year for 2021.

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler and Gov. Doug Burgum presented the award to Reinke in Memorial Hall at the State Capitol on Monday.

Reinke was 1 of 4 teachers in the running for the title this year. She’s been with the district for 17 years.