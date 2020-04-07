Kristine Johnson announces bid for Bismarck School Board seat

Kristine Johnson is running for a seat on the Bismarck School Board.

“I have always put my kids first and I’m excited about becoming a voice for your children as well,” Johnson says in a news release. “Teachers are such a valuable asset to our community in helping shape our children in these formative years that I’m really excited to take the time to see what they feel is needed on the front lines in the school setting. School safety is also something that is really important to me and many other parents.”

Johnson was born and raised in Bismarck, and a graduate of Century High School, Bismarck State College and Dickinson State where she received a bachelor’s degree in Human Resources.

She is currently a stay-at-home mom for her four children. She and her husband Coltan, who works for Sanford, have two kids that attend Highland Acres and another who’ll start preschool at Merry Go Round in the fall.

“I have seen first hand how neighborhood schools are such an asset to communities and how they bring people together,” Johnson says. “I’m excited to work collectively with citizens, parents and teachers to help support our schools and education on a greater level.”

