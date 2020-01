Jim Glatt, the founder of Kroll’s Diner, died on Jan. 18 at the age of 85, according to a Facebook post from Kroll’s.

“Jim made a positive impact on his community and those around him which will continue to live on through his 5 Kroll’s diners,” the post read.

A remembrance will be held in Bismarck.

Kroll’s Diner is a 50s-style restaurant that’s been in business since 1969. Kroll’s has locations in Minot, Bismarck, Fargo and Mandan.