BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Kroll’s Diner in Bismarck’s slogan is ‘Sit Down and Eat’, but visitors to the restaurant cannot do so just yet — as the building is currently recovering after a fire on Sunday.

Bismarck firefighters tell KX News that the fire started around 8:00 a.m. on Sunday at the diner on Main. Workers tell us the diner wasn’t open when it happened, but that the fire started behind the grill.

Employees were able to put out most of the blaze with fire extinguishers, but the restaurant remained closed on Sunday and Monday while workers cleaned up the mess.

“It’s a powder,” Kroll’s Co-Owner Lee Glatt said. “Since it’s a grease fire, you can’t put water on it. The thing with that is, it spreads everywhere. The building was full of smoke, so they brought in fans and opened all the doors. That, I think, helped blow the powder around. It’s on every table, every chair, all the salt and pepper shakers, and all the creamers.”

Glatt tells KX News the building still needs to be inspected by Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and that the Bismarck Fire Department is recharging their extinguishers — but that he also hopes to reopen by breakfast Tuesday morning.