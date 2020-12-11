Kupper Chevrolet, Kupper Subaru changing names to Kramer Chevrolet, Kramer Subaru in 2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image: From Kupper Chevrolet website

With the new year will come new names for longtime Bismarck-Mandan area automotive businesses Kupper Chevrolet and Kupper Subaru.

Starting January, the dealerships will be renamed Kramer Chevrolet and Kramer Subaru.

Both dealerships are now owned by Foundation Automotive Corporation with Chuck Kramer as Chief Operating Officer.

Kupper’s Operating Manager, Terry Weszner, will continue to run both locations as a Kramer Managing Partner.

Meanwhile, the Subaru dealership will soon move to a new, larger facility being built in northwest Mandan. The service and auto body departments are also being expanded to meet growing area needs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/11

Santa Run

A weekend cool down

FURRY FRIDAY DEC 11

NDC DEC 11

UMary Men's Basketball

Mandan Boy's Basketball

Hettinger-Scranton Girl's Basketball

Velva Wrestling

SYSK: Chad Berger

Local coach, sheriff's office employee fired after viral video hitting child player

FULL: Viral video of local youth football coach

Youth football coach apology

KX News Town Hall: Your Health First

Thursday, December 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Sen. Kevin Cramer

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10

From Polio to COVID

Texas Lawsuit

Antibody Testing

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss