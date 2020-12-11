Kupper Chevrolet, Kupper Subaru changing names to Kramer Chevrolet, Kramer Subaru in 2021

With the new year will come new names for longtime Bismarck-Mandan area automotive businesses Kupper Chevrolet and Kupper Subaru.

Starting January, the dealerships will be renamed Kramer Chevrolet and Kramer Subaru.

Both dealerships are now owned by Foundation Automotive Corporation with Chuck Kramer as Chief Operating Officer.

Kupper’s Operating Manager, Terry Weszner, will continue to run both locations as a Kramer Managing Partner.

Meanwhile, the Subaru dealership will soon move to a new, larger facility being built in northwest Mandan. The service and auto body departments are also being expanded to meet growing area needs.