KX cleans up ND roadway for Founders Day

Nexstar Founder’s Day

It’s a dirty job but KX has decided to do it…

Reporters, staff, news anchors, and even one producer adopted a roadway today from Weiss to Century Avenue in honor of Nexstar’s ‘Founders Day of Caring’.

The day is intended to widen our focus from being a television station to volunteering and helping out within the communities we serve.

“Every year we do this. Our founder Perry Sook started this. Perry is a big advocate of our local stations to get out into our community, help one another and be involved in the community. Our communities do so much for our station and it’s our way of giving back,” said Tammy Blumhagen/Vice President/General Manager of KX News.

Since it is our continued mission is to give back, we also hope to inspire our viewers to do the same.

