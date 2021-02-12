KX Conversation: Angie Sayler, clinical coordinator at CHI St. Alexius

For our Feb. 12 edition of KX Conversation, Angie Sayler, the clinical coordinator at CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck, joined us to discuss working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight.

North Dakota has come a long way since November. After a peak of 334 active COVID patients in hospitals, we’re down to 39. We asked Sayler how different things are at the hospital now, how morale is and what her message is to North Dakotans to keep those COVID-positive numbers low.

