KX Conversation: Austin Maier discusses colorectal cancer

Clarification: We erroneously spelled Austin Maier’s name in the video above. His name has been corrected below.

Our March 5 edition of KX Conversation centers around colorectal cancer.

It is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S.

Austin Maier, a Family Nurse Practitioner with CHI St. Alexius, joined us.

About 130,000 people are diagnosed with colorectal cancer each year — and 50,000 dies from the disease. Maier discussed the number one thing he wants people to know about colorectal cancer.

We also touched on how early people should start getting screenings, what a screening is like and more.

