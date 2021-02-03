KX Conversation: Ben Martinek on stock advice amid the Wall Street shake-up

Last week, Wall Street was shaken up as an online movement led by the social media platform Reddit sent the stock price for GameStop through the roof.

So for the Feb. 3 edition of KX Conversation, we thought we’d ask a financial expert what he thinks about it all.

Ben Martinek, an advisor with Bona Fide Finance in Bismarck, joined us.

He discussed how social media caused such a stir, his advice about the stock market and if he thinks apps like Robinhood are a good way to invest.

