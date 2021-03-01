KX Conversation: Bismarck Parks & Rec Director Randy Bina

Posted:

In our March 1 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Randy Bina, the executive director of the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District.

Last June, voters in Bismarck said no to a plan for a sales tax increase to fund an indoor recreation center. Now, Bina’s investigating what contributed to that. We discussed what Bismarck Parks and Rec is doing, why Bina believes voters rejected the idea and what’s next.

