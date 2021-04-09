KX Conversation: Bismarck Police Department’s 2020 annual report & crime analysis

The Bismarck Police Department released their 2020 annual report and crime analysis on Friday.

Police Chief Dave Draovitch joined us to break down those statistics and how they affect our community.

We discussed what he believes was the most concerning statistic from 2020, how he thinks the pandemic affected calls and stats and if there’s anything the department will take away to work on as a force in 2021.

To view the full Annual Report, CLICK HERE.

To view the full Crime & Traffic Analysis, CLICK HERE.

