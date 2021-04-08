KX Conversation: Bite Squad looking for more drivers in the area

Food delivery companies have seen a surge in business over the past year.

According to data compiled by financial advisory firms Morgan Stanley and McKinsey, food delivery apps in the U.S. posted $26 billion in revenue in 2020.

So for our April 8 edition of KX Conversation, we spoke with Bismarck Marketing Manager Ryan Dobbins of Bite Squad.

Bite Squad company announced Thursday they’re looking to hire 200 contract drivers in the Bismarck area.

They already have 100 in Bismarck. So we discussed what business is like in our community, that they’re searching for that many drivers.

We also discussed typical hours and pay, and what he feels has likely become the draw for people at home to use delivery services.

