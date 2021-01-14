KX Conversation: BPS Superintendent Dr. Jason Hornbacher on re-drawing of school district maps

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools, Dr. Jason Hornbacher, joined our Jan. 14 KX Conversation to discuss the two new elementary school being built on the north side of Bismarck.

The schools open in the fall of 2022, and with that comes changes to school boundaries.

Dr. Hornbacher discussed the early stages of re-zoning, the difficulty level of the process of adding schools and changing boundaries, the number of students affected and more.

He also touched on what parents can expect to learn at their feedback sessions.

For background: Boundary changes underway for BPS elementary schools

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Full video: President-elect Biden announces coronavirus stimulus plan

Thursday, January 14th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Dr. Hornbacher

Wind Damage

Rapid City Pup

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/14

Wellington Vaccines

Road Trains

Abortion Bill

Transition to Vaccines

Sanford Patient Vaccination 1

Sanford Patient Vaccinations 2

Video: Game warden frees two battling whitetail deer after antlers lock together

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/14

Expect damaging winds to stick around all day

NDC JAN 14

Legacy Boy's Basketball

Bismarck Girl's Basketball

Wilton-Wing Girl's Basketball

Velva Girl's Basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News