KX Conversation: BPS Superintendent Dr. Jason Hornbacher on re-drawing of school district maps

The Superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools, Dr. Jason Hornbacher, joined our Jan. 14 KX Conversation to discuss the two new elementary school being built on the north side of Bismarck.
The schools open in the fall of 2022, and with that comes changes to school boundaries.
Dr. Hornbacher discussed the early stages of re-zoning, the difficulty level of the process of adding schools and changing boundaries, the number of students affected and more.
He also touched on what parents can expect to learn at their feedback sessions.
For background: Boundary changes underway for BPS elementary schools
