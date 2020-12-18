KX Conversation: BPS Superintendent Jason Hornbacher on the decision to transition back to in-person class

Jason Hornbacher, Superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools, joined our KX Conversation on Dec. 17 to discuss middle and high schoolers transition back to in-person classes.

He says the reaction from parents and students has been positive, and that he talked with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck Public Schools Task Force, watched the county and school data and more.

Middle schoolers will transition back to face-to-face learning on Jan. 11, and high schoolers on Jan. 19.

