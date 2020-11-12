KX Conversation: Brig. Gen. Jackie Huber joins us on Veterans Day

On Veterans Day, Brigadier General Jackie Huber joins KX Conversation via Zoom to talk about what Veterans Day means to her, the changes to the holiday over the years and how to best thank a veteran this year while dealing with a pandemic.
Huber was born and raised in North Dakota and made history in 2019 when she was named the first female Deputy Adjutant General for the North Dakota National Guard.
