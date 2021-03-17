KX Conversation: Derek Hackett on Minot’s snow management team after a very unusual winter

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

We invited Derek Hackett, the Public Information Officer for the City of Minot, to talk about snow, or rather, the lack of it, for our March 17 edition of KX Conversation.

It’s been an unusual winter. We’ve spoken to Jeff Heintz, the Director of Service Operations for the City of Bismarck, about how they’re handling the lack of snow.

So what has it been like for the snow management team in Minot?

Hackett says it’s been “pretty quiet” and they already have street sweepers out, which is a little earlier than normal.

We discussed what happens when there isn’t much snow. Does it lead to money saved? Or are city workers spending time on other projects?

Hackett says there’s always a potential savings, but they “never really know” what kind of budget savings are like at least until the end of the year. We also discussed if fire crews have been busy.

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

New Oklahoma Blood Institute, Harvard research gives insight into blood types and likelihood to catch COVID-19

Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Derek Hackett

Vaccine Hesitancy

Vaccines Ramping Up

Long Term Visitation

Teacher Deadline Bill

Business Liability

WWII Vet builds planes in isolation

Why spring happens at a specific time on a specific day

Amber's St. Patrick's Day #OneMinuteForecast

Decreasing clouds with warmth on the way

NDC MAR 17

College Sports

Dickinson Trinity Boy's Basketball

RW

Transgender Hearing

Insurance Rumor

'One in a million' Manta ray photobombs surfer at Florida beach

KX Convo: John Hoeven

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News