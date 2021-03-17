KX Conversation: Derek Hackett on Minot’s snow management team after a very unusual winter

We invited Derek Hackett, the Public Information Officer for the City of Minot, to talk about snow, or rather, the lack of it, for our March 17 edition of KX Conversation.

It’s been an unusual winter. We’ve spoken to Jeff Heintz, the Director of Service Operations for the City of Bismarck, about how they’re handling the lack of snow.

So what has it been like for the snow management team in Minot?

Hackett says it’s been “pretty quiet” and they already have street sweepers out, which is a little earlier than normal.

We discussed what happens when there isn’t much snow. Does it lead to money saved? Or are city workers spending time on other projects?

Hackett says there’s always a potential savings, but they “never really know” what kind of budget savings are like at least until the end of the year. We also discussed if fire crews have been busy.

