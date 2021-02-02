Coronavirus
KX Conversation: Dr. Christie Massen on COVID-19 variants

New variants of COVID-19 have popped up around the world recently as the virus mutates.

For our Feb. 2 edition of KX Conversation, Dr. Christie Massen, the state’s Public Health Lab Director, joined us to discuss how testing with the variants works, if there’s a difference between testing at a private lab or pharmacy than the state lab and their expectations of possible COVID variant positive cases in the state.

