Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

KX Conversation: Dr. Joan Connell on COVID-19 in North Dakota

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Joan Connell, a pediatrician in Bismarck and a field medical officer for the North Dakota Department of Health, joined Nov. 18’s KX Conversation to discuss COVID-19 in the state.

Connell says that while she understands this time of the year — around Thanksgiving and Christmas — will be difficult for everyone, she believes North Dakotans are going to have to be “very aggressive” about complying with the mitigation strategies to “avoid heartbreak.”

Connell also discussed the potential COVID-19 vaccine, hospital capacity and people who have recovered from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

WONDER WOMAN 1984

PPE for Home Visits

KX Convo: Dr. Connell

New Helicopters

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19

Dickens Fest

State Health Council

Restaurants & COVID-19

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/18

Senator Hoeven brings Minot radar issues to the White House

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/18

Wednesday's Forecast: the warmest day of the week

Rural Recovery Center

NDC NOV 18

Kenmare Volleyball

Legacy Volleyball

Century Volleyball

Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast

Dr. LeBeau announces new COVID unit

Custer Health

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss