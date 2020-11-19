KX Conversation: Dr. Joan Connell on COVID-19 in North Dakota

Dr. Joan Connell, a pediatrician in Bismarck and a field medical officer for the North Dakota Department of Health, joined Nov. 18’s KX Conversation to discuss COVID-19 in the state.

Connell says that while she understands this time of the year — around Thanksgiving and Christmas — will be difficult for everyone, she believes North Dakotans are going to have to be “very aggressive” about complying with the mitigation strategies to “avoid heartbreak.”

Connell also discussed the potential COVID-19 vaccine, hospital capacity and people who have recovered from COVID-19.