KX Conversation: Dr. Joshua Wynne on COVID-19 vaccines in North Dakota

Dr. Joshua Wynne, North Dakota’s Chief Health Strategist, joined KX Conversation on Dec. 16 to discuss COVID-19 vaccines that are now in the state.
Dr. Wynne discussed the willingness of North Dakotans to take the vaccine, capacity restrictions, social distancing, the state’s mask mandate and more.
See More
- KX Conversation: North Dakota elector Bob Wefald
- KX Conversation: Quarantine Buddy, a website meant to connect people, fight loneliness during the pandemic
- KX Conversation: Toys for Tots coordinator encourages North Dakotans to donate