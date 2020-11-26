KX Conversation: Ebonie Siemer, a traveling nurse from Florida working in a Bismarck hospital

Ebonie Siemer, a traveling nurse from Florida who is working at a Bismarck hospital, joins Nov. 25’s KX Conversation after a patient of hers, who was extremely ill with COVID-19, called our station with an amazing review of Ebonie.

Ebonie’s patient told us Ebonie is excellent at what she does, but also that she’s overworked — and missing her family back home.

Ebonie said she wanted to come where help was needed, and she’s happy to help.

