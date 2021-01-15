KX Conversation: Edward O’Keefe, the CEO of Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation

In our Jan. 15 KX Conversation, we’re joined by Edward O’Keefe, the CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation.

We discussed the latest on the land sale and getting all of the plans in place for it, the timeline for this massive project, funding and if there is a need for more to finish.

For background: Architect chosen for proposed Theodore Roosevelt library; Congress allows Theodore Roosevelt library to purchase Forest Service land near Medora for facility

