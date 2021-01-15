KX Conversation: Edward O’Keefe, the CEO of Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

In our Jan. 15 KX Conversation, we’re joined by Edward O’Keefe, the CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation.

We discussed the latest on the land sale and getting all of the plans in place for it, the timeline for this massive project, funding and if there is a need for more to finish.

For background: Architect chosen for proposed Theodore Roosevelt library; Congress allows Theodore Roosevelt library to purchase Forest Service land near Medora for facility

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Turtle Mountain History

Friday, January 15th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Edward O'Keefe

Coffee Barn

Velva Pin Bingo

Jimmy V's

Back to School

Support Group

Longer School Year?

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/15

Wind tapers and leaves colder temperatures

FURRY FRIDAY JAN 15

NDC JAN 15

WDA Wrestling

Class B Basketball

WDA Boy's Basketball

BPS School Boundary Lines

SYSK Becky Roesler

Full video: President-elect Biden announces coronavirus stimulus plan

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News