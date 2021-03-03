KX Conversation: Emily Murray with the Drug Enforcement Administration on scams

Scams are everywhere these days.
That’s why we invited Emily Murray, Public Information Officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration, to join us for our March 3 edition of KX Conversation.
She walked us through how scammers give convincing stories over the phone and what the top thing is she wants viewers to understand when it comes to these scams.
