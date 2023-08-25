NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — For our August 25th KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich speaks to Eric Grove about a scholarship shoot happening this weekend that aims to help our community.

It is the 2nd Annual Evan Grove Scholarship Shoot. In today’s conversation, KX News finds out more on this scholarship fund and the great event helping our neighbors.

Here is more on the event: https://ccsclays.com/event/evan-grove-2023/

Here is more on the Evan Grove Scholarship Fund, and how to apply: https://www.ndcf.net/receive/scholarships/evangrove.html

Registration for the event on Saturday, August 26 with be at 8AM.

Shotgun start is at 9AM.

Capital City Sporting Clays is located at 12945 71st Ave NE, Bismarck, ND 58501.