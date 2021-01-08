KX Conversation: Face the Nation Moderator Margaret Brennan

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Margaret Brennan, the moderator of Face the Nation on CBS News and network’s senior foreign affairs correspondent, joined KX Conversation on Jan. 8.

Brennan discussed the riots at the Capitol and how journalists, who were working to report what they were seeing that were also being attacked, and how this has affected Brennan and her colleagues.

She touched on what she’s hearing about the talk of invoking the 25th amendment or possibly impeaching the president again.

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Friday, January 8th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Margaret Brennan

Online Store

Mask Art

1A Vaccinations

Alert System

Mandan PD Women

Mema's Meats

Bowls To-Go

Stimulus Checks

Capitol Accessiblity

Idling Cars

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/8

Patchy fog and freezing drizzle today

FURRY FRIDAY JAN 8

NDC JAN 8

WDA Boy's Swimming

WDA Boy's Hockey

Class B Basketball

Wrestling

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories