KX Conversation: Face the Nation Moderator Margaret Brennan

Margaret Brennan, the moderator of Face the Nation on CBS News and network’s senior foreign affairs correspondent, joined KX Conversation on Jan. 8.

Brennan discussed the riots at the Capitol and how journalists, who were working to report what they were seeing that were also being attacked, and how this has affected Brennan and her colleagues.

She touched on what she’s hearing about the talk of invoking the 25th amendment or possibly impeaching the president again.

