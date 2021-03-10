KX Conversation: Financial Advisor Jason Naas

Coronavirus
Earlier Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed the final version of a $1.9 trillion COVID relief package. That includes $1,400 stimulus checks for most Americans.

For our March 10 edition of KX Conversation, Jason Naas, a financial advisor in Bismarck, joined us to give tips on how to put that money to good use.

Naas discussed what he believes we should prioritize the money for, a good rule of thumb for which debts you should tackle first and more.

