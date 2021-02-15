KX Conversation: Giving Hearts Day Director Amber DeKrey

In our Feb. 15 edition of KX Conversation, Amber DeKrey, the director of Giving Hearts Day, sat down with us to discuss how last Thursday’s day of fundraising went.
We discussed if COVID-19 affected Giving Hearts Day, how much it has grown since its start in 2008 and what she’s heard from nonprofits and charities that benefit.
