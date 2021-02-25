KX Conversation: Glenburn Coach Jordan Pederson ahead of region championships

For our Feb. 25 edition of KX Conversation, Karassa Stinchcomb joined Glenburn Panthers Coach Jordan Pederson ahead of region 6 championships.
The Panthers are ranked seventh in the state and a win tonight would get them to the state tournament next week at Minot State University.
